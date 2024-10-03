Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hurricane Kirk strengthens into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic

Forecasters say Hurricane Kirk has strengthened into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 October 2024 02:19
Tropical Weather Kirk
Tropical Weather Kirk

Hurricane Kirk strengthened Wednesday into a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to grow rapidly into a major hurricane, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm system was not yet deemed a threat to land.

Kirk reached Category 3 status on Wednesday, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was about 1,150 miles (1,855 kilometers) east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph).

It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19kph). A gradual turn toward the north-northwest and then northward was expected this week.

Swells generated by the storm could affect portions of the Leeward Islands and Bermuda by the weekend, likely causing “life-threatening” surf and rip current conditions, the center said.

Kirk grew as many people in the U.S. Southeast still lacked running water, cellphone service and electricity as rescuers searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week as a Category 4 storm and left a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

