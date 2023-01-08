'Top Gun,' Spielberg, Yeoh set to receive awards at NBRs

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Sunday 08 January 2023 16:08

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Steven Spielberg and the stars of “The Banshees of Inisherin” are set to collect awards at Sunday night's National Board of Review Awards in New York.

The annual untelevised gala is being held at Cipriani's in midtown Manhattan and hosted by Willie Geist. Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards will help kick Hollywood's awards season into high gear. Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins Thursday.

The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony. “Top Gun: Maverick” was its pick for best film.

Other awards include Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") for best director, Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin") for best actor, his co-star Brendan Gleeson for best supporting actor, Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") for best actress and Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery") for best supporting actress.

