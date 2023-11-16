Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh to serve out suspension; Big Ten to close investigation into sign-stealing

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will accept a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and conference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the league

Ralph D. Russo,Larry Lage
Thursday 16 November 2023 20:36
Michigan Sign StealingFootball
Michigan Sign StealingFootball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will accept a three-game suspension from the Big Ten and theconference will end its investigation into a sign-stealing scheme as part of an agreement to resolve the school's lawsuit against the league, Michigan said Thursday.

Harbaugh was suspended last Friday by the Big Ten and Michigan hours later asked a court for an injunction and temporary restraining order. The restraining order was not ruled upon and Harbaugh did not coach the team against Penn State on Saturday.

The two sides were expected in court Friday in Michigan, but instead Harbaugh will serve out the remainder of the suspension, missing games against Maryland on Saturday and Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in