Michigan GOP candidate charged for role in Capitol riot

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, has been charged with a misdemeanor for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 June 2022 16:45
(The Flint Journal, MLive.com)

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley's campaign.

Kelley's participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

