Michigan man pleads guilty to gun crime in WVa bar shooting

A Michigan man charged in a New Year’s Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people has pleaded guilty to a federal gun crime

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 September 2022 22:24

A Michigan man charged in a New Year's Eve shooting at a West Virginia bar that wounded seven people pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal gun crime.

Kymoni Davis, 33, of Redford, Michigan, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Huntington to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces several state counts of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding pertaining to the people who were shot.

Davis was thrown out of a party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on Dec. 31, 2019. He returned with a 9mm pistol and fired shots through the door before fleeing, according to court records. Surveillance video and witness statements helped identify Davis.

The victims were treated at a hospital and released. Authorities shut down the bar, citing licensing issues and a failure to pay taxes.

Davis had three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was set for Dec. 19.

