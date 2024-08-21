Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

Investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman more than three years after she was reported missing

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 August 2024 00:45

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021

Show all 3

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

More than three years later, investigators have solved the disappearance of a Michigan woman after tests confirmed her remains were found on property owned by her husband, state police said Wednesday.

Dee Warner's death "has been ruled a homicide. ... Although there has been positive identification on the remains and manner of death has been confirmed, this is an ongoing investigation,” state police said on the social media platform X.

Warner, 52, was reported missing in April 2021. Her husband, Dale Warner, was charged in November with murder and tampering with evidence in her disappearance. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney had no immediate comment Wednesday night.

State police publicly disclosed Sunday that human remains were found last week in Lenawee County, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Family members have told TV stations that the remains were inside a sealed, empty tank typically used for crop fertilizer.

“In the dark of night, in a building that had no cameras: slide her body in there, put the end cap back on it, and weld it completely shut,” Dee's brother Greg Hardy told WDIV-TV during a visit to the site.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in