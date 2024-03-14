Woman charged with buying guns used in Minnesota standoff that killed 3 first responders

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Federal authorities say a woman has been charged with illegally buying guns used in the killings of three Minnesota first responders in a standoff at a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville.

Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth were slain during the Feb. 18 standoff.

Their memorial service two weeks ago drew thousands of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics.

Investigators say a man opened fire without warning after lengthy negotiations, then later killed himself. There were seven children in the home at the time.