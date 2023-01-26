Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003

Via AP news wire
Thursday 26 January 2023 00:36
Infant Deaths Mississippi River
Infant Deaths Mississippi River
(Goodhue County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office)

A Minnesota woman admitted in a guilty plea Wednesday that she left her newborn baby boy to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003.

Jennifer Matter, 50, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the baby's death. She will be sentenced April 28.

Matter was arrested May 10, 2022, at her home in Belvidere Township outside Red Wing.

Prosecutors have said DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found dead by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case.

Teenagers found the baby boy's body Dec. 7, 2003, in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River.

Recommended

KMSP-TV reported that a coroner determined the baby's death was a homicide, but his cause of death was undetermined.

“I left (the baby) on the beach, walked away, got into my car, and drove away with no intention of returning,” Matter said in the plea agreement.

According to the criminal complaint, Matter said she hoped someone who lived nearby would find him alive.

Investigators said DNA samples tied both infants to Matter by a genealogy search that led to potential relatives in Goodhue County.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in