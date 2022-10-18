Jump to content

February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children nearly 18 years ago

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 October 2022 21:39
Missouri Execution Date Taylor

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a February execution date for a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago.

Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted in 2008 in the shooting deaths of Angela Rowe, 28, and her three children, Alexis, 10; AcQreya, 6; and Tyrese Conley, 5. Their bodies were found in their home in Jennings on Dec. 3, 2004.

In May 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Taylor’s case, leading to the setting of an execution date.

Taylor's execution would come about a month after another convicted killer is scheduled to die in Missouri. Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago, is scheduled for execution on Jan. 3.

Another convicted killer, Kevin Johnson, faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005.

