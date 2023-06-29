Jump to content

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history

Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics

Michael Wagaman
Thursday 29 June 2023 05:16

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland, the 24th in MLB history

Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — and none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year.

Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A's, who have the worst record in the majors.

The 30-year-old right-hander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

