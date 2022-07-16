Jump to content
At least 5 die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Authorities say at least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana

Via AP news wire
Saturday 16 July 2022 03:31
APTOPIX Montana Highway Pileup
APTOPIX Montana Highway Pileup

At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

“It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.”

The incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin around 4:30 p.m.

