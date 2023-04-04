Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Darius Miles pleads not guilty to capital murder charge

A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 April 2023 20:52
Basketball Player Charged Basketball
Basketball Player Charged Basketball
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A former University of Alabama basketball player has pleaded not guilty to a capital murder charge filed against him after he was accused of providing the gun used in a fatal shooting near campus.

Darius Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., entered the plea on Monday, according to court documents.

Miles, a former junior reserve forward for the Crimson Tide, and Michael Lynn Davis, 21, of Charles County, Maryland, are charged with capital murder in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.

Miles was removed from the university’s team following his arrest.

Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the young woman, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.

Recommended

Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively following an altercation with a young man in Harris' group.

Davis is set to be arraigned next month. Both are being held without bond.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in