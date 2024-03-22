Attempts to rescue 13 people trapped in a collapsed Russian gold mine continue for a fifth day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced.