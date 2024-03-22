Jump to content

Attempts to rescue 13 people trapped in a collapsed Russian gold mine continue for a fifth day

Rescue workers are laboring for a fifth day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia’s far east

Via AP news wire
Friday 22 March 2024 10:49
Russia Gold Mine Collapse
(Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service)

Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of Moscow. At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed on Monday. The cause of the accident has not been announced.

