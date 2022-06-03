Fire engulfs Moscow business center, people feared trapped

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 June 2022 10:14

At least least two people have been rushed to hospital after a massive fire engulfed a business center in western Moscow Friday amid fears that several people could still be be trapped inside.

Russian emergency officials engaged 180 firefighters, dozens of vehicles and three helicopters to combat the fire.

They said 125 people were rescued from the building, and crews searched for anyone else who might still be inside.

Russia's newly appointed emergencies minister, Alexander Kurenkov, went to the site to oversee the firefighting efforts.

Authorities didn't name a possible cause of the fire. Russian news reports pointed to a short circuit as likely having ignited the blaze.

