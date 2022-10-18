Jump to content

Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14

The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 October 2022 14:09

The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city rose to 14 on Tuesday, including three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze, authorities said.

A Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission, the Russian Defense Ministry said. It said both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, igniting a huge fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

After hours of combing through the charred debris, authorities said 14 people, including three children, were found dead. Another 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Yeysk, a city of 90,000, is home to a big Russian air base.

The Su-34 is a supersonic twin-engine bomber equipped with sophisticated sensors and weapons that has been a key strike component of the Russian air force. The aircraft has seen wide use during the war in Syria and the fighting in Ukraine.

