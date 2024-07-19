Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 19 July 2024 05:14

AP Week in Pictures: Global

July 12-18, 2024

Just five days after an assassination attempt, a bandaged Donald Trump accepted the Republican party’s presidential nomination in Milwaukee.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was greeted by a standing ovation when she arrived to watch the Wimbledon men’s final, in only her second public appearance since announcing she was being treated for cancer.

Shiite Muslims in Iraq commemorated Ashoura, marking the 7th-century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, that gave birth to their faith, while paying tribute to Palestinians as the Israel-Hamas war entered its 10th month and tensions heightened between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.

Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians attended the extravagant wedding of Anant Ambani, the son of Asia's richest man, to Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, India.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City and photojournalist Fatima Shbair.

