Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 December 2022 13:00

German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

Show all 2

Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO unit after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown.

Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1.

The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deployed suffered technical failures.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said the ailing Pumas will now be replaced with much older Marder vehicles.

“We have made commitments toward NATO that we will fulfill with those APCs," the spokesman, David Helmbold, told reporters in Berlin.

Recommended

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht called the Puma breakdowns "a harsh setback” and ordered a halt to additional purchases of them.

“Our troops need to be able to rely on weapons systems being robust and stable even in combat,” she added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in