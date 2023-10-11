Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to fight Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 11 October 2023 08:00
Romania Ukraine Zelenskyy
Romania Ukraine Zelenskyy
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at NATO for Wednesday's meetings with alliance defense ministers to further drum up support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The U.S. is hosting a meeting of the Ukraine contact group to seek more weapons and ammunition for the war-ravaged country. NATO allies and partner countries will be waiting to hear precisely what kinds of military equipment Kyiv needs.

Following that meeting, the 31 allies and Ukraine will take part in the first NATO-Ukraine Council at this level. The forum was formally established in July as part of efforts to bring Kyiv closer to the alliance. It allows NATO and Kyiv to discuss issues of common interest and concern.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in