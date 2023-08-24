Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

NBA's Jimmy Butler and singer Sebastián Yatra play tennis at a US Open charity event for Ukraine

NBA star Jimmy Butler has dressed just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open and picked up a racket to play alongside Frances Tiafoe during a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine

Via AP news wire
Thursday 24 August 2023 04:18

NBA's Jimmy Butler and singer Sebastián Yatra play tennis at a US Open charity event for Ukraine

Show all 2

NBA star Jimmy Butler took a swing at another sport Wednesday night, dressing just like a member of the ball crew at the U.S. Open to perform those duties and picking up a racket to play with Frances Tiafoe, Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastián Yatra at a charity event that raised $320,000 for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the war there continues.

Butler, who led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Denver Nuggets, is not new to tennis and is friends with 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

He teamed with Tiafoe, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, in doubles against defending champion Alcaraz and Grammy winner Yatra.

Other just-for-fun exhibitions at Stars of the Open in Louis Armstrong Stadium included John McEnroe, Gabriela Sabatini, Jessica Pegula, Matteo Berrettini, Elena Svitolina, Gael Monfils, Chris Eubanks and Jennifer Brady.

Recommended

The U.S. Open begins Monday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in