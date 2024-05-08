As Patrick Beverley calls his actions 'inexcusable,' police announce they've opened an investigation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Indianapolis police announced Wednesday they've opened an investigation into an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the night Bucks guard Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a fan in the final minutes of a season-ending loss to the Pacers.

Police said in a news release the case has been forwarded to detectives, “who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.”

Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation, the release stated.

Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands, hitting a fan in the head with about 2 ½ minutes left in the game on May 2. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley spoke about his behavior on an episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” that was released Wednesday. He said he was called a word that he’d never been called before, but added that his own actions were “still inexcusable.”

“I will be better," he said. "I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that.”

Beverley added the atmosphere in Indiana “was great” aside from “a handful of fans” who crossed a line. The Pacers beat the Bucks 120-98, eliminating Milwaukee from the playoffs.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA