76ers' Joel Embiid is suspended by NBA for three games for shoving newspaper columnist

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suspended by the NBA on Tuesday three games without pay for shoving a member of the media.

Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play. He has yet to play this season with that the 76ers call left knee management.

Embiid shouted at and eventually shoved a Philadelphia newspaper columnist in a locker room altercation Saturday night.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA,” NBA executive Joe Dumars said in a statement announcing the suspension. “While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical.”

Embiid took issue with Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes, who mentioned the All-Star center’s late brother and his son — both named Arthur — in columns questioning Embiid’s professionalism and effort not being in shape after playing in the Paris Olympics.

As reporters entered the locker room to talk to players, Embiid stood and confronted Hayes.

“The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to ... live with the consequences,” Embiid said to Hayes.

Embiid continued, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which Embiid did not want. “That’s not the f——— first time.” Embiid said.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA