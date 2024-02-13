Former NBA player Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 February 2024 22:36
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former NBA player Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a family violence charge.

Bexar County arrest records show Forbes was arrested Tuesday and jailed on a charge of assaulting a family member by choking, strangulation, a third-degree felony.

Forbes, 30, was still in the Bexar County Jail on $7,500 bond as of Tuesday afternoon, a jail official said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

San Antonio police said in the preliminary report that officers responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. on Monday. Forbes allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman described as “an ex-significant other.” The report said the woman was able to get away and notify police.

Forbes then fled the scene before police arrived and was arrested late Tuesday morning.

Forbes was also arrested in February 2023 on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical.

Forbes played for four teams over seven seasons after a college career at Cleveland State and Michigan State. An undrafted free agent, he spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 and returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

