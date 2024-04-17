Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NBA bans Jontay Porter after gambling probe shows he shared information, bet on games

The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games

Tim Reynolds
Wednesday 17 April 2024 17:30
The NBA banned Toronto two-way player Jontay Porter on Wednesday, after a league probe found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games.

Porter, the league said, gave a bettor information about his own health status prior to Toronto's game on March 20. The league said another individual, known to be an NBA bettor, placed an $80,000 bet that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sports book. That bet would have won $1.1 million.

Porter took himself out of that game after only a few minutes, claiming illness, none of his stats meeting the totals set in the parlay. The bet was frozen and not paid out, and the NBA started an investigation.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Porter is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

