Football, World Series most popular on television
Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company's list of the most popular programs in prime-time television
Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the Nielsen company.
1. NFL Football: Green Bay at Buffalo, NBC, 19.62 million.
2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 15.31.
3. World Series, Game 1: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 11.48 million.
4. World Series, Game 2: Philadelphia at Houston, Fox, 10.8 million.
5. NFL Football: Chicago at New England, ESPN, 10.35 million.
6. “The OT,” Fox, 10.32 million.
7. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 10.24 million.
8. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Seattle, Fox, 9.22 million.
9. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.04 million.
10. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.07 million.
11. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.97 million.
12. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.78 million.
13. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 5.95 million.
14. “East New York,” CBS, 5.84 million.
15. “Football Night in America, Part 2,” NBC, 5.83 million.
16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 5.77 million.
17. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 5.76 million.
18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.68 million.
19. College Football: Michigan St. at Michigan, ABC, 5.58 million.
20. “FBI,” CBS, 5.45 million.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.