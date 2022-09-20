Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy
As often happens, NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ game won the week's rating competition, but the Chicago-Green Bay game had a tough battle with the revamped “Monday Night Football” game
The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 19.55 million.
2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.55 million.
3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 10.77 million.
4. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ABC, 10.3 million.
5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.2 million.
6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.36 million.
7. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ESPN, 8 million.
8. “America's Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.03 million.
9. “America's Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.82 million.
10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 6.31 million.
11. “Emmy Awards,” NBC, 5.92 million.
12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.47 million.
13. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.43 million.
14. "NFL Pregame (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million.
15. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.88 million.
16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.86 million.
17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.85 million.
18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.83 million.
19. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.55 million.
20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.51 million.
