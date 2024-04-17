Noah Eagle picked by NBC as play-by-play voice for basketball at the Paris Olympics

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Noah Eagle is broadcasting his second Olympics this summer. He's going to his first.

NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Eagle will be the play-by-play voice for USA Basketball's men's games, women's games and the medal rounds at this summer's Paris Olympics. The men's roster was announced Wednesday; the women's roster will be announced in the coming weeks.

Eagle broadcast 3x3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago — but because of the pandemic, he did that from a studio in the U.S. This time, he'll be courtside.

“I'm excited to feel it,” Eagle said.

The 26-year-old Syracuse alum called some Brooklyn Nets games for YES Network this season, previously spent four years as the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers and recently picked up a Sports Emmy nomination for his first season as the play-by-play voice of the Big Ten Saturday Night football package on NBC and Peacock.

“Noah has excelled on many high-profile events, including as our lead Big Ten voice, and NBA and college basketball games," said Rebecca Chatman, the vice president and coordinating producer for NBC Olympics Production. "We are excited to hear him call Team USA’s quest for gold in both the men’s and women’s tournaments this summer.”

Eagle said he realized long ago that getting to go to work an Olympics — and basketball at the Olympics especially — would be “a massive pinch-me moment.”

The U.S. won gold in women's 3x3 at Tokyo, so Eagle is already fully aware of what a gold-medal call is like. But there will be far more eyeballs on the men's and women's teams for 5-on-5 this summer, given the amount of star power those rosters will have.

“To be here is really cool,” Eagle said. "I also grew up as a swimmer, so the Olympics were always special in that sense, just because I had known how much work goes into one meet, let alone making an Olympic team, let alone winning a gold medal. So, to see it up close and personal will be really special.”

NBC Sports said its analysts and reporters for these games will be announced in the coming weeks. The U.S. basketball games will be shown across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, with specific platforms to be announced at a later date.

