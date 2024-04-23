Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Sports Week in Pictures: Pitcher Randy Vazquez, Olympic flame lit and Nelly Korda's pond splash

Associated Press photographers were there for San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Vazquez working in the shadows of San Diego and the lighting of a cauldron with the Olympic flame at the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens

The Associated Press
Tuesday 23 April 2024 12:05

AP Sports Week in Pictures: Pitcher Randy Vazquez, Olympic flame lit and Nelly Korda's pond splash

Show all 23

Associated Press photographers were there for San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Vazquez working in the shadows of San Diego and the lighting of a cauldron with the Olympic flame at the ancient Parthenon temple in Athens.

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya raised her arms in triumph while crossing the finish line at the London Marathon. Nelly Korda took the traditional jump into the lake after winning a record-tying fifth straight LPGA tournament at the Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate fought for the ball with Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca during the Europa League quarterfinals in Bergamo, Italy.

Retired Greek 400-meter hurdles champion Periklis Iakovakis lit a cauldron with the Olympic flame, which will burn at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

The selection was curated by Mike Conroy.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in