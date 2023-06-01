Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bishop acquitted of raping nun resigns as leader of Catholic diocese in Indian city

A bishop acquitted of raping a nun has resigned as leader of the Catholic diocese in an Indian city

Via AP news wire
Thursday 01 June 2023 14:15
India Bishop Resigns
India Bishop Resigns
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A bishop acquitted of raping a nun resigned as leader of the Catholic diocese in an Indian city on Thursday.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of 59-year-old Franco Mulakkal, who was bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese in the northern state of Punjab.

The Vatican did not provide a reason for the resignation or why Francis accepted it. The normal retirement age for bishops is 75.

The nun accused Mulakkal of raping her multiple times during his visits to her convent in Kuravilangad in Kerala state, in a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual abuse in the church.

Police charged Mulakkal with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation of the nun. A group of fellow nuns launched unprecedented public protests demanding Mulakkal’s arrest in 2018. He was detained and soon released on bail.

Recommended

A court acquitted Mulakkal in January last year. The nun has appealed the verdict to Kerala’s High Court.

Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun’s community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and had influence over its budgets and job assignments.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in