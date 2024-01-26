Jump to content

Small plane crashes in neighborhood after takeoff from New Hampshire airport, pilot hospitalized

Authorities say a small plane crashed in a neighborhood near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire shortly after takeoff and firefighters helped remove the trapped pilot, who was taken to a hospital

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 18:39

A small plane crashed in a neighborhood near the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire shortly after takeoff and firefighters helped remove the trapped pilot, who was taken to a hospital, authorities said Friday.

The plane landed in some woods.

“He was probably 70 feet (21 meters) from a residence, a single-family residence,” Londonderry Fire Chief Bo Butler said at a news conference. “So it was very, very close.”

There was no report of any property damage.

The pilot was the only person on board Wiggins Air Flight 1046, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The Beechcraft 99 crashed about 7:30 a.m. local time.

The cargo plane was headed to Presque Isle International Airport in Maine, the FAA said.

The Londonderry Fire Department pulled the pilot out through the front windshield, Butler said. He was brought to a hospital. His condition was not immediately announced.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

