A family of 4 died Christmas Day at their New Hampshire lake house after likely carbon monoxide leak

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Massachusetts couple and their two daughters were identified by authorities Friday as the victims of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found dead at their lake house in New Hampshire on Christmas Day.

Matthew Goldstein, 52, was an elementary school teacher in Chestnut Hill and Lyla Goldstein, 54, was a project manager at Microsoft, according to online profiles. Their daughters, Valerie, 22, and Violet, 19, also died in the accident. The family all lived in Newton, Massachusetts, and were visiting New Hampshire over the Christmas holidays.

Investigators said they are continuing to inspect the home's propane gas heating system and suspect there was a carbon monoxide leak, although they haven't yet determined its cause.

New Hampshire's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy of Matthew Goldstein and found his cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsies have yet to be completed on the other three victims.

New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said there were no carbon monoxide alarms found in the home, and he urged people to install and maintain such alarms.

“This has been a terribly tragic year for both fire deaths and carbon monoxide deaths,” Toomey said. “To lose a whole family of four right in the peak of the holiday season hits home even more."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes carbon monoxide as a colorless, odorless gas that can kill without warning. The CDC said more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires, while another 14,000 are hospitalized.

Police arrived at the house in the town of Wakefield about 4:20 p.m. after the family didn't show up as expected at an extended family gathering and other relatives had tried messaging and calling each of them, Toomey said. Those relatives then called police, who conducted a welfare check, he said.

Toomey said police found three of the victims in bedrooms and the fourth in a bathroom, and that authorities suspect they died during the night. When fire crews arrived, they found the home had elevated levels of carbon monoxide, Toomey said, adding that the deaths were believed to be accidental.

Matthew Goldstein taught at the Edith C. Baker School near Boston, which serves the Chestnut Hill and South Brookline neighborhoods of Brookline.

“Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this profoundly difficult time,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory said in a statement.

A LinkedIn profile indicated Lyla Goldstein had worked at Microsoft for more than 16 years and for the last four years had been a principal project manager, focusing on projects that involved data and artificial intelligence.

Tax records indicate the home, on the northern tip of Balch Lake, was owned by the couple. A listing on Redfin says the home, which includes a pool and a dock, was newly renovated and had a new, efficient heating system.

Temperatures in Wakefield on Christmas Day reached a low of about 13 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 degrees Celsius).

Toomey said investigators believe the heating system in the home malfunctioned, allowing carbon monoxide to escape outside of the normal venting system. He said leaks can happen whenever there isn't efficient combustion in propane, oil or wood heating systems.

As well as having alarms, he said, people should ensure their chimneys are routinely cleaned and their systems serviced. They should also check during winter that vents aren't blocked by snow or ice, he said.