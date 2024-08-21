Democrats set their convention roll call to a soundtrack. Here’s how each song fits each state

Support truly

The traditional roll call at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago turned into a boisterous dance party Tuesday, with each delegation announcing their votes for presidential nominee Kamala Harris to a fitting song.

The musical nods spun by DJ Cassidy were mostly obvious. Massachusetts went with a punk song about Boston. Kansas picked a song from the band Kansas. But there were some downright inscrutable picks, like American Samoa rolling out Lady Gaga's “Edge of Glory.”

Here’s how each song (likely) fits each state or territory, in order of the roll call:

Alabama: “Sweet Home Alabama,” Lynyrd Skynyrd

Yes, the Southern state picked its most famous name-check, even if the band itself is originally from Florida.

Alaska: “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Despite the European nation in its name, the rock band is from Wasilla, Alaska (also the hometown of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin).

American Samoa: “Edge of Glory,” Lady Gaga

The territory's Democratic Party didn't respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday but NPR reports this is a “tongue-in-cheek nod to the territory’s position as the southernmost territory in the United States.” So we'll go with that.

Arizona: “Edge of Seventeen,” Stevie Nicks

The former Fleetwood Mac singer is from Phoenix.

Arkansas: “Don’t Stop,” Fleetwood Mac

The Southern state also went with a Nicks' hit when it picked this song, which was also famously the theme of then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton’s winning 1992 presidential campaign.

Colorado: “September,” Earth, Wind & Fire

One of the original lead singers of the band, Philip Bailey, was born in Denver, where he and other band members from the Mile High City are also in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Connecticut: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours),” Stevie Wonder

The New England state's pick was one of former President Barack Obama's go-to songs during his two successful presidential runs, but there's no apparent connection to Connecticut. (Wonder is from Michigan.)

Delaware: “Higher Love,” Kygo and Whitney Houston

The home state of President Joe Biden went with a song that had been a mainstay of his 2020 campaign.

Democrats Abroad: “Love Train,” The O’Jays

The organization says the song is appropriate because it has members in more than 190 countries.

Washington, D.C.: “Let Me Clear My Throat,” DJ Kool

The delegation from the nation's capital went with the party anthem by a native son.

Florida: “I Won’t Back Down,” Tom Petty

The late rock star was born in — you guessed it — the Sunshine State.

Georgia: “Turn Down For What,” DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Atlanta's own Lil Jon delivered a raucous version of his hit live and in person to the crowd at Chicago’s United Center.

Guam: “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

The island territory went with one of the biggest hits of the summer, though Carpenter was born and raised in Pennsylvania, some 7,800 miles (12,500 kilometers) away.

Hawaii: “24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

If you haven't already picked up on a theme here, the R&B star hails from Honolulu.

Idaho: “Private Idaho,” The B-52s

The song is by the Georgia band most famous for “Love Shack” and other hits, but singer Fred Schneider told the Idaho Statesman he chose this song title because the state is “pretty mysterious to, you know, all of us.”

Illinois: “Sirius,” The Alan Parsons Project

The British prog rock band's song was the intro music for the Michael Jordan-era Chicago Bulls, who played in the very arena hosting the convention.

Indiana: “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough,” Michael Jackson

Jackson and his famous family were originally from the industrial city of Gary, Indiana.

Iowa: “Celebration,” Kool and The Gang

The band may have been from New Jersey but everyone likes to celebrate good times, c'mon.

Kansas: “Carry On Wayward Son,” Kansas

There was really only one way this pick was going to go — a song from the arena rock band from Topeka, Kansas.

Kentucky: “First Class,” Jack Harlow

The rapper was born and raised in the Bluegrass State.

Louisiana: “All I Do Is Win,” DJ Khaled feat. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross

New Orleans native? Check. Infectious party anthem? You bet.

Maine: “Shut Up and Dance,” Walk the Moon

Once again, a New England state went for a song everyone can sing along to, even if it doesn't have an obvious local connection. (Walk the Moon is from Ohio.)

Maryland: “Respect,” Aretha Franklin

The mid-Atlantic state also decided against a homegrown pick when it rolled with a hit from Detroit's late “Queen of Soul.”

Massachusetts: “I’m Shipping Up to Boston,” The Dropkick Murphys

The de facto anthem of the Red Sox, by an Irish American punk band from the suburbs of the Massachusetts capital? No notes.

Michigan: “Lose Yourself,” Eminem

The hit comes from the Detroit native's 2002 semi-autobiographical movie “8 Mile,” about a struggling rapper trying to make his name in the city's hip-hop scene.

Mississippi: “Twistin’ the Night Away,” Sam Cooke

The late soul singer was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Missouri: “Good Luck, Babe!”, Chappell Roan

The Show-Me State went with a upbeat track by the rising pop star who hails from Willard, Missouri.

Montana: “American Woman,” Lenny Kravitz

The song, originally by the Canadian band The Guess Who, has no obvious connection to the Big Sky State — but the title has everything to do with sending a woman to the White House.

Nebraska: “Firework,” Katy Perry

Fireworks, Fourth of July, need we say more? Besides that, though, Perry has no apparent connection to the Cornhusker State.

Nevada: “Mr. Brightside,” The Killers

Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning formed the rock band more than two decade ago, in Las Vegas.

New Hampshire: “Don’t Stop Believin',” Journey

The rock band formed in San Francisco, but we'd be hard-pressed to find an event, rally or game that hasn't used this song as its anthem.

New Jersey: “Born in the U.S.A.,” Bruce Springsteen

It couldn’t get more obvious than this. “The Boss” is from Long Branch, New Jersey, and politicians from both parties have played his song at rallies and events too many times to count — despite its more subversive lyrics.

New Mexico: “Confident,” Demi Lovato

Lovato was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New York: “Empire State of Mind,” Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys

Both Jay-Z and Keys are from New York, the city for which this song is an anthem and ode.

North Carolina: “Raise Up,” Petey Pablo

Pablo, a rapper and record producer, is from the Tar Heel State.

North Dakota: “Girl on Fire,” Alicia Keys

As established above, Keys is from New York, but her song has often been used to celebrate and empower women (including at the Olympics ).

Northern Mariana Islands: “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

The U.S. commonwealth north of Guam has no apparent connection to Gaye or Terrell, but it is mountainous with several volcanos — and the song choice could be a nod to the journey Harris is on.

Ohio: “Green Light,” John Legend feat. André 3000

Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio. (André 3000 of Outkast is from Atlanta, however.)

Oklahoma: “Ain’t Goin’ Down (‘til the Sun Comes Up),” Garth Brooks

The country singer was born in Tulsa, the Sooner State's second-largest city.

Oregon: “Float On,” Modest Mouse

The band was formed in Washington state, but is now based in Portland, Oregon.

Pennsylvania: “Motownphilly,” Boyz II Men; “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa

Boyz II Men is from Philadelphia, where the music video for “Motownphilly” was filmed. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s “Black and Yellow” is about growing up in Pittsburgh. The titular colors are a tribute to the city’s football team, the Steelers.

Puerto Rico: “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

Both singers behind this 2017 song of the summer are from Puerto Rico.

Rhode Island: “Shake it Off,” Taylor Swift

Swift is from Pennsylvania, but in 2013 purchased what was then the most expensive private home in Rhode Island.

South Carolina: “Get Up (I Feel Like Being A) Sex Machine,” James Brown

The late “Godfather of Soul” was born in Barnwell, South Carolina.

South Dakota: “What I Like About You,” The Romantics

The rock band is from Detroit, not the Mount Rushmore State. Does it matter if there's a lot to like?

Tennessee: “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton

The country music legend was born in Pittman Center, Tennessee, and currently lives outside of Nashville.

Texas: “TEXAS HOLD 'EM,” Beyoncé

In case it needs explaining, Beyoncé is from Houston.

Utah: “Animal,” Neon Trees

The rock band formed in Provo, Utah.

Vermont: “Stick Season,” Noah Kahan

Kahan was born in Strafford, Vermont, a picturesque New England town.

US Virgin Islands: “VI to the Bone,” Mic Love

As the song title indicates, the rapper is from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Virginia: “The Way I Are,” Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson and D.O.E.

Timbaland was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia.

Washington: “Can’t Hold Us,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Both Macklemore and Lewis are from the Evergreen State.

West Virginia: “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” John Denver

Denver is from New Mexico, but the hit song he wrote with Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert has long been a symbol of the Mountain State.

Wisconsin: “Jump Around,” House of Pain

The hip-hop trio is from Los Angeles, but their 1992 hit song has been played at University of Wisconsin football games for years.

Wyoming: “I Gotta Feeling,” Black Eyed Peas

The song has no apparent connection to the state but sent a message that's pretty self-explanatory.

Minnesota: “Kiss” and “1999,” Prince and The Revolution

The pop superstar was born in — and died in — his home state, which he shares with vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.

California: “The Next Episode,” Dr. Dre; “California Love,” Tupac Shakur; “Alright” and “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Harris' home state picked a medley of West Coast hip-hop anthems — classic and more recent — to close out the roll call.

___

Marcelo reported from New York and Naishadham from Washington.