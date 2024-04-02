Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Archaeological site is discovered within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

An archaeological site that might shed more light on New Mexico's ancient history has been discovered recently within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 02 April 2024 16:07

Archaeological site is discovered within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

Show all 3

An archaeological site that might shed more light on New Mexico’s ancient history has been discovered recently within the boundaries of Holloman Air Force Base.

Base officials said geomorphologists and members of the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight uncovered a campsite in early March that’s about 8,200 years old and belonged to some of the state’s first settlers.

Matthew Cuba, the squadron's cultural resource manager, said the formation of white sand dunes inadvertently buried the site with windblown silt protecting the archaeological remains.

“This site marks a pivotal moment in shedding light on the area’s history and its early inhabitants,” Cuba said.

He said digs at the site have turned up about 70 items ranging from flake stones to a rare example of an early ground stone.

“We also uncovered a series of hearths, or community campsites, with remnants of mesquite charcoal, which is a tremendous find in and of itself,” Cuba said.

He said the site is one of 400 archaeological discoveries found within the boundaries of Holloman, which was built in 1942 and is located 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) southwest of Alamogordo in south-central New Mexico.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in