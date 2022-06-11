Arrest made in fatal shooting at graduation; 3 others wanted

Saturday 11 June 2022 22:32

Authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student’s grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at a local university.

Brandon Rock, 18, made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property, WVUE-TV reported. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set bond at $750,000, the station reported.

It was not clear whether Rock has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Rock is the one of four suspects identified by New Orleans police Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, who was shot in the head as she walked toward her family’s car following a grandchild’s graduation ceremony May 31 at Xavier University.

Still at large are: Laverne Duplessis, 40, who is wanted for manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegally carrying a weapon on school property; Frank Bartholomew, 49, who faces a charge of obstruction of justice and a 15-year-old juvenile whose name has not been disclosed. The teenager faces a charge of illegally carrying a gun on school property.

At a news conference Friday, Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said the gunfire in the university's parking lot began after people accompanying two arguing female students escalated the conflict by drawing weapons and shooting.

Rock was described as one of those wounded at the scene, while the manslaughter charge indicates police believe he and Duplessis are criminally responsible for Greenwood’s death.

Greenwood was laid to rest following a funeral service on Friday.

