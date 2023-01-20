AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 14-20, 2023

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jan. 14-20, 2023

From rescue workers clearing rubble of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukraine, to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel reacting as she is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans, to people gathering for a demonstration against proposed pension changes in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com