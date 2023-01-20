Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 14-20, 2023

Via AP news wire
Friday 20 January 2023 20:23

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 14-20, 2023

Show all 16

Jan. 14-20, 2023

From rescue workers clearing rubble of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukraine, to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel reacting as she is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans, to people gathering for a demonstration against proposed pension changes in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in