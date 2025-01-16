'Anora,' 'Dune: Part Two' and 'September 5' among nominees for Producers Guild's top award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The science-fiction sequel “Dune: Part Two," the doomed fairy tale “Anora” and the Munich Olympics drama “September 5” are among the 10 films nominated by the Producers Guild for its top award, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

The Producers Guild announced its nominees Thursday after delaying due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The group also extended its voting period to allow members affected by the fires more time to vote.

The 10 films nominated are: “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Emilia Pérez,” “A Real Pain,” “September 5,” “The Substance" and “Wicked.”

The guild's award is closely watched as an Oscar prognosticator. Like the film academy, the Producers Guild selects 10 movies for the equivalent of its best picture prize, and it likewise uses a preferential ballot to pick a winner. In the last five years, all PGA winners have corresponded with best picture winners at the Academy Awards, including “Oppenheimer” in 2024.

Now that the top guilds have announced their nominees, four films have managed to be nominated for the top award from the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild: “Anora," “Conclave," “Emilia Pérez" and “A Complete Unknown.”

The PGA also nominated five films for the best animated feature of 2024. They are: “Flow,” “Inside Out 2,” “Moan 2,” “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” and “The Wild Robot.”

Winners will be announced at an untelevised ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. The guild will contribute a portion of the proceeds from the awards to a fund created to support producers affected by the wildfires.