Diddy’s music streams jump after after arrest and indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest and the unsealing of an indictment against him

Via AP news wire
Monday 23 September 2024 16:01
US Sexual Misconduct Diddy Music Status
US Sexual Misconduct Diddy Music Status (2020 Invision)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest last week and the unsealing of an indictment against him.

Under his many musical monikers — including Diddy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy — the industry data and analytics company Luminate said the mogul’s music saw an average 18.3% increase in on-demand streams during the week of his arrest compared to the prior week.

An increase in streaming numbers following controversy is not uncommon. After a documentary about R. Kelly accused the R&B singer of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls, his numbers nearly doubled.

Combs is charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering and the indictment, which details allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

