Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees

Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday

Ken Sweet
Friday 02 June 2023 16:04
Chase-Outage
Chase-Outage
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Customers of Chase's online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday.

Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour. Zelle payments were also being impacted with Chase customers.

“We’re sorry that some customers are seeing duplicate transactions and fees on their checking account," a Chase spokesperson said. "We’re working to resolve the issue and will automatically reverse any duplicates and adjust any related fees."

Online banking services, while usually reliable, sometimes spectacularly fail or have temporary outages that tend to spook their customers. Banks typically will resolve an error in their services within hours, and no customer is liable for any errors in their accounts that occur when these happen.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in