Van Zweden earned $1.5M as New York Philharmonic music director in 2022-23

Music director Jaap van Zweden earned just over $1.5 million from the New York Philharmonic in the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2023, and Deborah Borda received slightly more than $1.7 million in her final season as CEO.

The Philharmonic released its 2022 tax return Wednesday, covering its first season back at David Geffen Hall following a $550 million renovation.

Ticket revenue rebounded to $29.76 million from $11.18 million in the prior fiscal year, when the orchestra presented a shortened schedule at several venues around New York City. The COVID-19 pandemic and the Philharmonic's move away from Lincoln Center during reconstruction were factors in the shift in revenue.

In its annual report, the orchestra said it received $45.3 million in contributions for the construction project during 2022-23, down from $68.8 million in 2021-22. A $53.7 million liability is listed for Geffen Hall bridge funding.

Van Zweden’s Bajada Productions was paid $1,525,711 in a period that covered his next-to-last season as music director, an increase from $1,128,266 in 2021-22. Gustavo Dudamel becomes music director in 2026-27 and will serve as music director designate in 2025-26.

Borda earned $1,317,344 in base compensation and a $400,000 bonus.

Gary Ginstling earned $117,262 in salary and a $55,000 bonus during the fiscal year, when he served as executive director from November through June before succeeding Borda on July 1, 2023. Ginstling surprisingly resigned this summer, when Borda returned to lead a transition team.

Concertmaster Frank Huang earned $361,713 in salary plus $548,139 in bonuses, which account for restored pay from during the pandemic.

Other musicians listed included principal trumpet Christopher Martin ($255,858 pay and $326,511 bonus), principal cello Carter Brey ($261,040 plus $328,319), principal oboe Liang Wang ($253,524 plus $326,520) and principal clarinet Anthony McGill ($394,715).