List of winners so far at the 75th Tony Awards
“Six: The Musical,” “MJ” and “The Lehman Trilogy” are among the early winners at Sunday's Tony Awards
A partial list of winners at the 75th Tony Awards, being held Sunday in New York:
— Best Score: “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.
— Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ.”
— Costume Design: Montana Levi Blanco, “The Skin of Our Teeth.”
— Costume Design, Musical: Gabriella Slade, “Six: The Musical”
— Scenic Design, Play: Es Devlin, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Scenic Design, Musical: Bunny Christie, “Company.”
— Lighting Design, Play: Jon Clark, “The Lehman Trilogy.”
— Lighting Design, Musical: Natasha Katz, “MJ.”
— Sound Design, Play: Mikhail Fiksel, “Dana H.”
— Sound Design, Musical: Gareth Owen, “MJ.”
— Best Orchestrations: Simon Hale, “Girl from the North Country.”
