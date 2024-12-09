Omnicom to buy Interpublic, creating ad agency giant with nearly $26 billion in annual revenue
Omnicom is buying Interpublic Group in a stock-for-stock deal that will create an advertising powerhouse with combined annual revenue of almost $26 billion
The New York City agencies have had a hand in iconic marketing campaigns like “Got Milk” for the California Milk Processor Board, “Priceless” for Mastercard, “Because I'm Worth It” for L'Oreal and “Think Different” for Apple.
The combined company will be worth more than $30 billion.
Shareholders of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock that they own. Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4% after the transaction is complete.
The company will keep the Omnicom name and trade under the “OMC” ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.
The deal is expected to have annual cost savings of $750 million and is expected to close during the second half of next year. It still needs the approval of Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders.
Shares of Interpublic jumped more than 15% before the market open on Monday, while Omnicom's stock fell more than 2%.