Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

CNN's Dana Bash replaces King on 'Inside Politics' show

Two veteran CNN political reporters are changing roles

Via AP news wire
Thursday 27 April 2023 19:42

CNN's Dana Bash replaces King on 'Inside Politics' show

Show all 2

CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network's “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday.

King will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states, the network said.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash, a 30-year CNN employee who will be replacing her former husband on “Inside Politics,” will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend “State of the Union” program.

“John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter,” she said.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in