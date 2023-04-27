CNN's Dana Bash replaces King on 'Inside Politics' show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network's “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday.

King will lead a new reporting project where he tells stories about voters in key battleground states, the network said.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

Bash, a 30-year CNN employee who will be replacing her former husband on “Inside Politics,” will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend “State of the Union” program.

“John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter,” she said.