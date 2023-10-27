Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.

The recalled pressure cookers, sold under the brand Insignia, have incorrect volume markings on their inner pots — which can cause consumers to overfill them. As a result, hot food and liquids can be ejected from the device when it's vented or opened, according to a Thursday notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To date, Best Buy has received 31 incident reports of the cookers' contents being expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries — some of which were second-degree and severe burns.

The 930,000 Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers and inner pots, sold separately as replacements, under recall were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide — as well as online on Best Buy's website and Amazon — from October 2017 through June of this year.

Consumers can identify the recalled pressure cookers and inner pots, with six and eight-quart capacity, by their model numbers. The name Insignia appears on the front of each unit and on its permanent on-product label.

Those owning the recalled devices are instructed to stop using them immediately. Consumers can contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.

Best Buy will not provide refunds or replacements for pressure cookers returned in stores, according to a notice on the company's website. To receive a replacement kit, impacted consumers must register online. Only consumers who own the recalled pressure cooker — not just the inner pot — are eligible.

The Associated Press reached out to Best Buy for further comments Friday.