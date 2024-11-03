Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Daniel Romanchuk wins men's wheelchair race, ending Marcel Hug's 3-year streak as champion

Doug Feinberg
Sunday 03 November 2024 14:53

Marcel Hug's three-year streak as New York Marathon men's wheelchair champion is over after Daniel Romanchuk won the race on Sunday.

The Swiss star, nicknamed the Silver Bullet, had won 16 straight marathons, including a gold medal at this year's Paris Paralympics. He also won the Chicago Marathon a few weeks ago.

Susannah Scaroni won the women’s wheelchair race blowing past the field. It was her second time winning, also taking the 2022 race.

Hug became the first para-racer to win the Abbott World Marathon Majors series title by coming first in all six marathons last year — Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

The 38-year-old Hug was in the lead pack for the first 15 miles before his wheelchair got clipped by one of his competitors. That appeared to slow him down.

It then became a three-man race between Romanchuk, David Weir and Tomoki Suzuki. The trio came into the last mile within a second of each other before Romanchuk, who also won this race in 2018 and 2019, pulled away to win in 1 hour, 36 minutes, 31 seconds.

Weir, who was runner up in 2021 as well as winning the title in 2010, finished 5 seconds behind. Suzuki was third at 1:36.43.

Hug finished fourth, 3:38 behind the winner.

