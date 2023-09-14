Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning 'Fox & Friends' franchise

The ‘Fox & Friends’ morning show will have to make some room on its curvy couch

Via AP news wire
Thursday 14 September 2023 15:31
Media-Fox-Jones
Media-Fox-Jones
(2019 Invision)

The curvy couch is making room for one more: Lawrence Jones will join the daily “Fox & Friends” morning show as a fourth host beginning on Monday.

Fox News said Thursday that Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the morning news and talk show, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern. He's familiar to the show's viewers as an enterprise reporter there.

Jones is losing the Saturday evening show he has hosted, making room for a new show with talk host Mark Levin.

Jones, 30, has been with Fox News since 2018 and said “Fox & Friends” is where he made his first national television appearance.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning,” he said.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in