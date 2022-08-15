Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rock icon Melissa Etheridge announces solo off-Broadway show

Melissa Etheridge has found a new stage

Via AP news wire
Monday 15 August 2022 15:00
Theater-Melissa Etheridge
Theater-Melissa Etheridge
(2022 Invision)

Rocker Melissa Etheridge has found a new stage: The Grammy- and Oscar-winner will unveil a solo show mixing her music and stories off-Broadway.

“Melissa Etheridge: My Window – A Journey Through Life” will play 12 performances only starting Oct. 13 at the midtown multi-stage venue New World Stages.

“While I’ve been telling my life stories through my lyrics and concert tours for many years, this is going to be something new for me," Etheridge said in a statement.

"I cannot wait to feel the exchange of energy and deep connection that’s provided by an intimate theater experience. That’s going to rock.”

Etheridge, best known for her songs “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One,” has been smitten by theater all her life and even stepped into the Green Day musical “American Idiot” for eight shows in early 2011 on Broadway, replacing Billie Joe Armstrong.

Recommended

Like Bruce Springsteen's recent Broadway run, her new show will have songs and stories, "from tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between,” producers said in a statement.

Etheridge's career and life have many twists, including winning an Oscar for writing “I Need to Wake Up” from Al Gore's documentary on global warming, “An Inconvenient Truth,” being diagnosed with breast cancer, coming out when the music industry was less evolved and receiving two Grammys.

The show has been written by Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge, her wife and the co-creator and showrunner for the Emmy Award-winning Showtime series “Nurse Jackie.” It will be directed by Amy Tinkham.

Prior to hitting the New York stage, Etheridge will finish her One Way Out national concert tour and release a graphic novel “Heartstrings” with Z2 Comics.

Etheridge, Springsteen and Armstrong are just a few rock stars who have played New York stages in their own shows, a list that also includes Sting, David Byrne and Sara Bareilles.

___

Online: https://melissaetheridge.com

Recommended

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in