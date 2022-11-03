Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

New York Attorney General Letitia James says the state will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 November 2022 14:40
Election 2022 Attorney General New York
Election 2022 Attorney General New York
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New York will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, the largest amount secured from an opioid manufacturer or distributor sued by the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

The state has reached a series of settlements with drug companies following an attorney general's lawsuit in 2019 accusing them of deceptive marketing and failing to prevent the unlawful diversion of controlled substances.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates were found liable last year for public nuisance charges by a jury on Long Island. To resolve the remedies phase, Teva agreed to pay out $313 million over 18 years, James said.

New York will additionally receive $211 million from a $4.3 billion national settlement Teva agreed to in July if it is approved by state and local governments and tribes, according to the attorney general.

Teva was the last remaining opioid defendant not currently in bankruptcy and James said the agreement ends her litigation against the companies. The state has secured more than $2 billion to combat the scourge of opioids, she said.

Recommended

New York created a settlement fund to earmark the money for abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts in hard-hit communities.

"This is a landmark day in our battle against the opioid crisis and I am proud to be able to deliver critical funding and resources to the communities Teva and other companies ravaged with their rampant misconduct,” James said in a prepared release.

The agreement includes a prohibition on marketing opioids, restrictions on political lobbying and a ban on high-dose opioids.

An email seeking comment was sent to Teva.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in