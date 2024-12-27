New York state government to monitor its use of AI under a new law
New York state government agencies will have to conduct reviews and publish reports that detail how they're using artificial intelligence software, under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Hochul, a Democrat, signed the bill last week after it was passed by state lawmakers earlier this year.
The law requires state agencies to perform assessments of any software that uses algorithms, computational models or AI techniques, and then submit those reviews to the governor and top legislative leaders along with posting them online.
It also bars the use of AI in certain situations, such as an automated decision on whether someone receives unemployment benefits or child care assistance, unless the system is being consistently monitored by a human.
State workers would also be shielded from having their hours or job duties limited because of AI under the law.
State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, called the law an important step in setting up some guardrails in how the emerging technology is used in state government.