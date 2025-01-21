Governor proposes banning cellphones in schools throughout New York state starting next fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Students throughout New York state might have to give up their cellphones during school hours starting next fall under a proposal announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The plan, which would require legislators' approval, would take effect next school year and force students to disconnect from their phones and other personal devices while at school, including in class, during lunch and in hallways.

Hochul, a Democrat, has for months hinted at a potential school cellphone ban and said limiting access to smartphones during school would help students focus in class and improve their mental health.

At least eight states have enacted measures banning or restricting cellphones in schools, and several other states have encouraged districts to enact restrictions or provided funding for equipment to store phones. At least three other governors have recently proposed similar school cellphone restrictions.

In New York, schools would have some flexibility over how to implement the proposal, with districts deciding how to store students' devices and other rules, according to the governor's office. Students who need access to devices for medical reasons, to help with learning disabilities or because they don't speak fluent English would be exempt.

Hochul announced the plan as part of her budget proposal for the coming year and said the state would provide $13.5 million to help schools implement the cellphone bans. It wasn't immediately clear how much support the proposal might have in the Legislature.

New York City, which has the largest school district in the country, was considering a school cellphone ban last year but abandoned the plan due to parents' concerns.

Cellphone restrictions elsewhere have often run into opposition from parents who argue that they need to be able to contact their kids in case of emergencies.