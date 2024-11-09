Haul out the holly! Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple
Haul out the holly! Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York CityShow all 3
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, signaling the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple.
The 74-foot Norway Spruce was driven into Manhattan's Center Plaza to be hoisted in place by a crane. It will take five miles (about 8 kilometers) of light strands with more than 50,000 multicolored LED bulbs to wrap the tree, whose diameter measures 43 feet (13 meters). A Swarovski star crown sparkling with 3 million crystals will top it.
The towering conifer, donated by the Albert family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, was cut down Thursday morning and loaded onto a flatbed truck for the 140-mile (225-kilometer) trip. It is the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959.
The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4.
When it finally comes down in January, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.