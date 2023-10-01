Jump to content

Buck Showalter says he will not return as New York Mets manager

Buck Showalter says he will not return for a third season as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball’s highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer

Via AP news wire
Sunday 01 October 2023 19:15
Mets Marlins Baseball
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Buck Showalter said Sunday he will not return for a third season as New York Mets manager after a disappointing season in which baseball's highest-spending team tumbled from contention by midsummer.

The 67-year-old Showalter made the announcement before Sunday's game against Philadelphia. The Mets entered 74-86, 29 1/2 games behind NL East champion Atlanta.

Showalter took over as manager before the 2022 season and led the Mets to a 101-61 record last year, when he was named NL Manager of the Year.

New York is expected to hire David Stearns as president of baseball operations above general manager Billy Eppler, and Showalter's departure clears the way for Stearns to make his manager pick.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

